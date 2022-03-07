BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $56.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $37.57 and a twelve month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

