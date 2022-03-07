BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,266 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,607,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.43. 82,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.