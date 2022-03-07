BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 928 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $8.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $424.98. 693,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,192,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.83 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

