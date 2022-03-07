BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,188,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 308,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,359. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

