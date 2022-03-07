BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,864. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

