BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.54. 711,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,104,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,425. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

