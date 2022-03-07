BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.73 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 1.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $26,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.49. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.