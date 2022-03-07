BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,575,000 after buying an additional 640,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $66.40. 161,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,913,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

