BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41.18 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $41,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

IJR stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $104.71. 198,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

