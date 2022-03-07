BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 49,663 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 94,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.63. 685,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,711,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

