BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.35. 239,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

