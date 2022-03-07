BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $4.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.23. 1,854,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,198,289. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $384.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

