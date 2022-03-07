BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.43% of Kimball Electronics worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 505.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 32.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 104,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. 2,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $468.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

