BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602,658 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,547,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,938,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,523. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.03 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.21.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.