BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861,788. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $310.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

