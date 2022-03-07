BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $288,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 513,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 451,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,093. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

