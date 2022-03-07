BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $13.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.15. 52,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

