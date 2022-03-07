BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after acquiring an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $8.44 on Monday, reaching $388.90. The company had a trading volume of 451,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,127. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $350.66 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $414.50 and its 200 day moving average is $416.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

