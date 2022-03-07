BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,477 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.20. 113,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,194. The firm has a market cap of $250.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.50 and its 200 day moving average is $250.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,230 shares of company stock worth $57,379,647. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

