BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,466 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after buying an additional 1,699,155 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,273 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,450. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07.

