BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 976 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $109.23. The stock had a trading volume of 69,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

