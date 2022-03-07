Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $1.61 on Monday. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31.

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.