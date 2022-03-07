Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

BLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

In other news, Director Cody Slater acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.