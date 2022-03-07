BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.35

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 272416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)
–
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.