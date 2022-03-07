BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.35

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 272416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 292,003 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

