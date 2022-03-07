BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 103.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

