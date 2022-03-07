BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $690.00

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $690.00 and last traded at $693.84, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $696.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $816.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $877.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

