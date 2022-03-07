Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

