BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $780.02

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 780.02 ($10.22) and last traded at GBX 764 ($10.01), with a volume of 1033982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 737 ($9.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 658.50.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

