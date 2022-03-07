Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Cap Hits $56.59 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $56.59 million and approximately $12,548.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

