Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.46% of Blue Bird worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Blue Bird by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $20.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $647.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.58 and a beta of 0.96. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $32,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

