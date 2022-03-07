Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2022 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2022 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $93.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/1/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

1/14/2022 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blueprint Medicines’ lead product, Ayvakit, approved to treat a rare cancer, has seen a strong uptake since approval. Ayvakit has also been approved for advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM) in the United States. The drug is also being studied for non-advanced SM. Label expansion of the drug should drive growth. Gavreto, which it co-develops with Roche, is approved for two types of cancer indications. Other pipeline candidates are also progressing well. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is heavily dependent on its partners for collaboration revenues as Ayvakit was approved recently. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock. Also, the transfer of responsibilities of booking U.S. product sales of Gavreto to Roche narrowed the revenue stream.”

1/12/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $132.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,848. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

