BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to Market Perform

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

NYSE:MGA traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.27. 2,638,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Magna International has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth about $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 134.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 177,475 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

