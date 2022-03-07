BMO Capital Markets Lowers Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) to Market Perform

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LIMAF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF traded down $3.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117. Linamar has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $72.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

