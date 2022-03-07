BMO Capital Markets Trims Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Target Price to C$24.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCPUF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of RCPUF remained flat at $$12.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

