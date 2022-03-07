BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,626 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $7,088,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LW opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

