BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 58,333 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 183.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

