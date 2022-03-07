BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 185.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Trupanion worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Trupanion by 8.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trupanion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $56,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $5,430,648. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $81.28 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

