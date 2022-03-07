BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,040 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 227.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 38.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,477.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 128.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $117.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.29. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $97.94 and a one year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $579,220. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.