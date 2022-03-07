BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 14,478 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Shutterstock worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,902,993.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,375 shares of company stock worth $13,849,423. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $89.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.38 and a 12 month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

