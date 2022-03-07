BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,588 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:COLD opened at $27.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.06, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.