BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.60 Million Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,368 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of PNM Resources worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 39.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $45.84 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

