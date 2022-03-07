BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.70 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 881.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,754 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Upwork by 1,775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

