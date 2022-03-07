BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,302 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after buying an additional 183,291 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after buying an additional 106,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 135,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,292,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $138,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,621 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

