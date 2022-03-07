BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,286 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Independent Bank worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 19.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

