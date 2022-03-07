BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.62% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,082,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,096,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 250,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 314,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.