BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 139.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Albany International worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Albany International by 414.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $85.43 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

