BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,950 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Sabre worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SABR opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.97. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. Sabre’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

