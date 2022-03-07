BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 21,103 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,103 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of AVY opened at $167.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.92 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

