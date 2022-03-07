BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 503485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($81.52) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.60 ($75.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($78.26) to €74.00 ($80.43) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

