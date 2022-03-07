BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DCF stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating ) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

